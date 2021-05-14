AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVITA Medical updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,361. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

