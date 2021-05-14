AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Earnings Results

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVROBIO stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 510,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,756. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $400.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

