Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $52.74, but opened at $50.00. Axonics shares last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 18,829 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,977 shares of company stock worth $12,741,922. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 58.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

