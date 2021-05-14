AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

A number of research firms have commented on AZRX. Roth Capital decreased their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

