B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $76.50

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.50, but opened at $72.67. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 696 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.50%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,475.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

