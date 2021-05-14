B. Riley Initiates Coverage on WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 51.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.