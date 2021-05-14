B. Riley Raises Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $151.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

SMLR stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $685.95 million, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.85. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $545,038. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

