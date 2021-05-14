Baader Bank Reiterates €192.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

BC8 opened at €151.05 ($177.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of €165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €168.52. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

