Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports.

BW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 934,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,908. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $660.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

