Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.97.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.35 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 537,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

