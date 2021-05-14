Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.