Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BSAC opened at $22.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

