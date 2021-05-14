BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

