Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,019.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

