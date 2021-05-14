Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $41.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $358.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,167,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,145,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,885 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 189,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,750.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 79,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 78,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

