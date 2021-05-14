Banyan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.6% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.90. 326,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,085,090. The company has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

