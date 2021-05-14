Barclays Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $290.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $219.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.93. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

