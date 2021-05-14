Barclays Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €224.80 ($264.47) on Wednesday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a fifty-two week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €251.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €195.71.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

