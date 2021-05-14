Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

