Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.38

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €65.38 ($76.92) and traded as high as €70.19 ($82.58). Basf shares last traded at €69.25 ($81.47), with a volume of 2,887,043 shares.

BAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €75.38 ($88.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion and a PE ratio of -279.88.

Basf Company Profile (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

