Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $17.32 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.