Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.27 ($108.55).

ETR BMW opened at €81.85 ($96.29) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

