Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004120 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $18,593.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031616 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003579 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,763,995 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

