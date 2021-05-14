Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading Up 7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.85. Approximately 47,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,055,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,513,000 after purchasing an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,960,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

