Beaumont Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. iShares Agency Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beaumont Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.93 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.91.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

