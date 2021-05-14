Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at SVB Leerink

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after purchasing an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

