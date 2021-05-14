Benchmark Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $160.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.38.

NYSE:J opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after acquiring an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

