Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €42.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.04 ($52.99).

Total stock opened at €38.81 ($45.66) on Tuesday. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.44.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

