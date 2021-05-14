Berenberg Bank Boosts Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Price Target to GBX 620

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 481 ($6.28) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 455.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.46. Midwich Group has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The stock has a market cap of £426.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

