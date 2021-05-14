Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

