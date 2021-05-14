Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,881 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

