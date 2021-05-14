Better Money Decisions LLC Buys New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 508.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 264,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $194.03 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

