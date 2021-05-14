Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $47,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

