Better Money Decisions LLC Invests $75,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,556,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after buying an additional 854,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 155,962 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,874,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 320.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,053 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.05 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

