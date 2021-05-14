Better Money Decisions LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $62.56.

