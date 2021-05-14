Better Money Decisions LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 86 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $317.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.91.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

