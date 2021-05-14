BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.45). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

BYSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,733. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.