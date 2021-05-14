Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells $198,000.00 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $615.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

BGFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

