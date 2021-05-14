Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.37

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$14.37 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

About Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

