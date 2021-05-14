BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 254.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 210.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

BIGC stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

