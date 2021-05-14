Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.87. 7,416,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,984. Bilibili has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.42.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.