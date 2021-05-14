Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $8.21 on Friday, hitting $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

