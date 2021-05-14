BillionHappiness (BHC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.36 Million

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $150,007.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for $122.88 or 0.00242207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000127 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017816 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002991 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

