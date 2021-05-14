BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Acquires 50,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Kotler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $474,000.00.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $313.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

