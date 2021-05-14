BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

Shares of BIOLASE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,074,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $105.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

