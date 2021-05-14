BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.69 Million

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce $25.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.95 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $106.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 620,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,024. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

