BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,468.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $192,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

