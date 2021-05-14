BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

BLFS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,509. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,921.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

