Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.