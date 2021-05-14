Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.94.

BDT stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.87. 72,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,621. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.49 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.24 and a 1 year high of C$9.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$597.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

